City of Houston issues apology over high water bills

HOUSTON — The City of Houston issued an apology on Tuesday about incorrect water bills.

Some residents saw their $40 bill skyrocket to thousands of dollars.

On Tuesday, Houston Public Works issued a statement saying, in part, "Apologizing for the stress and confusion … and the department will make appropriate corrections to these accounts."

Over the last several weeks, HPW installed new electronic meters where old ones weren't working properly. Some accounts were estimated and incorrect charges came up. The city said bills will be based on actual readings moving forward.

Customers will be notified once their accounts are corrected. There won't be any late fees or service interruptions. Customers don't need to do anything and should be notified within five business days when things are cleared up.

If you have a question, call 713-371-1400.

The city said the problem appeared to be linked to online profiles. They said that when you log in to see in real-time what your account looks like, it's before an actual bill is generated.

They said that if you get a bill and think it's wrong, call them.