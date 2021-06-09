Looking for work? Huge job fair for veterans, military spouses Thursday at Minute Maid

HOUSTON — They’ve already done one of the hardest jobs in the world, but life after the military can be challenging for many veterans.
One of the first big steps is finding a job in the civilian world.
RecruitMilitary and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) are joining forces to help make that happen with the Houston Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, June 10.
If you’re a veteran, military spouse or dependent looking for work, head to Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Our driving purpose is to empower veterans to find meaningful work opportunities in the private sector,” said Tim Best, CEO of RecruitMilitary. “We work with companies throughout the world that see tremendous value in the transferable skills that military trained personnel bring to their organizations. We are pleased to provide these companies with a vast network of highly qualified veteran job candidates looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities.”
Several companies and organizations will be there to interview potential employees and answer questions.
Prepare in advance
RecruitMilitary recommends the following steps before you go:
- Complete your RecruitMilitary profile on their website
- Upload your resume to your RecruitMilitary profile
- Research the exhibitors and open jobs
- Review the venue information
- Read the in-person event FAQ
- Share this opportunity with others
Tips for success
- Be Prepared: Charge your phone and bring your mask.
- Keep an Open Mind: You never know which company has the perfect job for you.
- Work the Room: Stop by every booth and share your QR code with every organization.
- Rule of 3: Get at least three company follow-ups.
- Apply as you network: Apply to open positions while you network with recruiters.
- Follow Event Guidelines: Adhere to all posted instructions including social distancing and one-way foot traffic.
- Smile: Be confident.