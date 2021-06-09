Looking for work? Huge job fair for veterans, military spouses Thursday at Minute Maid

If you’re a veteran looking for a job, head downtown to the Houston Veterans Job Fair tomorrow.

HOUSTON — They’ve already done one of the hardest jobs in the world, but life after the military can be challenging for many veterans.

One of the first big steps is finding a job in the civilian world.

If you’re a veteran, military spouse or dependent looking for work, head to Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Our driving purpose is to empower veterans to find meaningful work opportunities in the private sector,” said Tim Best, CEO of RecruitMilitary. “We work with companies throughout the world that see tremendous value in the transferable skills that military trained personnel bring to their organizations. We are pleased to provide these companies with a vast network of highly qualified veteran job candidates looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities.”

Several companies and organizations will be there to interview potential employees and answer questions.

Prepare in advance

RecruitMilitary recommends the following steps before you go:

Complete your RecruitMilitary profile on their website

Upload your resume to your RecruitMilitary profile

Research the exhibitors and open jobs

Review the venue information

Read the in-person event FAQ

Share this opportunity with others

Tips for success