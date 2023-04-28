Houston VA hospital working to combat food insecurity for veterans

The hospital has been chosen to participate in a pilot program hoping to address the staggering number of veterans who experience food insecurity.

HOUSTON — Houston's Veterans Affairs hospital is making strides to improve veteran health outcomes.

The hospital has been chosen to participate in a pilot program hoping to address the staggering number of veterans who experience food insecurity. The program is specifically aimed at providing a better quality of life for local veterans in a number of important ways.

Dennis Hannibal is a 63-year-old veteran.

"I joined the United State Marine Corps in 1979 and I did three years there with the United States Marine Corps," Hannibal said.

He's experienced his fair share of struggles after being discharged.

"Food insecurity as a result being caught up in addiction, incarceration, as well the instability economic situation I was, as you may say, insecure with food," Hannibal explained.

Houston’s Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is one of two in the nation set to participate in the pilot program to help veterans who in the shoes Hannibal once was.

"We honestly feel like this is such a need," said Denice Green with the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.

Green said the initiative will allow more than 200 local veterans to enroll in the “Fresh Connect” program providing them $100 gift cards each month to buy fresh produce.

She said the year-long pilot spearheaded by the U.S. Department of Veterans of Affairs and the Rockefeller Foundation will prioritize at-risk veterans.

"Elevated or increased BMI or hypertension diabetes are some of the food-related illnesses that we will be targeting," Green said. "I’ll be participating in educational workshops on how to shop for and how to prepare and store fruits and veggies."

As for Hannibal, he now works for the VA mentoring other veterans. He said it's the type of support that can make all the difference in a veteran's life.

"If you don’t have food it’s going to be difficult for you to be successful," he said.