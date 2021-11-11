UH College of Medicine opens primary care clinic for the uninsured

Instead of coverage through health insurance companies, patients can receive primary care at a flat rate.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston College of Medicine has opened an affordable primary care clinic for uninsured residents across the Houston area.

The clinic is servicing patients at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital inside Medical Plaza I. It is the first of several direct primary care clinics the college plans to open, according to school officials.

Clinic patients are given customized, comprehensive primary care services at a flat membership fee of $60 a month. Appointments can be made same-day or next-day, the school said.

Patients can also speak with physicians virtually or over the phone, according to the website.

Houston has the highest rate of uninsured residents in the nation, according to the University of Houston. School administrators say they hope to simplify health care for those without health insurance.

Research shows routine checkups can catch health issues before they become bigger problems and more expensive to treat.

According to Dr. Omar Matuk-Villazon, chief medical officer at the University of Houston College of Medicine, primary care physicians can solve at 85-90% of their patients’ problems,.

The clinic is staffed with UH College of Medicine doctors. The college is using a $1 million gift from The Cullen Trust for Health Care to start the program.