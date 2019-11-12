HOUSTON — Thousands of truck drivers were left stranded all over the country after trucking company Celadon suddenly filed for bankruptcy.

The drivers' fuel cards were canceled, leaving them wondering what to do.

Today, one of those drivers is finally back home in Houston.

“I’m still trying to work it out in my mind why they did that to us, knowing that we all have family,” Carlos Coto said.

Days after two former executives were charged in a fraud scheme, the company said it had no choice but to cease all operations.

Coto was in Indiana when the company made that call.

“They told me to leave my truck there and find a way for myself to get a ticket going back home,” he said.

The Houston man had filled up his tank before gas cards were canceled, so instead, he headed south.

“A full tank got me from Indiana to Waxahachie, Texas,” Coto said.

His wife, Nancy, and their pastor picked him up from there.

They may be home, but they don’t know what happens next.

“How are you going to pay your bills? How are you going to put food in the fridge? How are you going to keep your home? And all those other things. They’re just overwhelming in my mind,” Nancy said.

Now, Coto is looking for a new job just before Christmas, along with thousands of other former Celadon employees.

