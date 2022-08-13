Motorcycle rider dies after hitting barrier and falling off overpass, police say

Witnesses told police they saw the motorcycle driving on the overpass prior to the woman hitting the rail and being ejected.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A motorcycle rider died Friday night after the rider's motorcycle hit a barrier and ejected her off the vehicle, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on the flyover lanes of the East Freeway near Gregg St.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a motorcycle without a rider on the flyover ramp of the freeway. A woman's body was then discovered on the ground below.

Investigators determined the woman hit a barrier on the flyover, which caused her to be ejected from the motorcycle and thrown off the overpass. She was pronounced dead at the scene.