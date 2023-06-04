x
Emergency roadwork prompts closure of southbound I-69 near West Loop

TxDOT officials said the closure should last through Sunday afternoon.
Credit: Thinkstock

HOUSTON — All southbound lanes of I-69 near 610 West Loop have been shut down for emergency roadwork, according to officials.

TxDOT crews said the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway should remain closed through Sunday afternoon and warned drivers in the area to expect delays.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

