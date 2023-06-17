Deadly crash shuts down all eastbound lanes of Katy Freeway near Antoine Drive

Houston police said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

HOUSTON — A deadly crash has all eastbound lanes of I-10 closed near Antoine Drive, according to Houston police.

Editorial note: The above video states the crash happened in the westbound lanes, which was a mistake. We apologize for the error.

Officials said the crash on the Katy Freeway, which involved a pedestrian, happened just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Details on the crash are limited, but police said the HOV lane of I-10 is still open at this time. KHOU 11 has a crew headed to the scene and we'll update this post with new information when we get it.

TxDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area as an investigation into the crash is underway.

