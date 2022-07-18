1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle goes drives off North Loop and into bayou, police say

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck the underside of the bridge, wedging part of it underneath.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition following a single-car crash that ended with the vehicle in a bayou in northeast Houston.

Houston police say the crash happened Sunday evening around 8 p.m. on the North Loop over Hunting Bayou near the Kirkpatrick Boulevard exit.

HPD Sgt. David Rose says a green Chevy Tahoe was speeding when it missed the exit and left the roadway.

The vehicle then hit an embankment before going airborne and hitting the support pillars of the bridge and landing in the bayou.

A passenger in the vehicle ended up in the water and was declared deceased at the scene, police say. The rear passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver suffered only minor injuries.

"We're investigating potential charges of manslaughter on the driver," Rose said after the crash.

All three victims are adult men who are related to each other.