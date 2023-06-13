Cyclist dead after two separate crashes on Westheimer, authorities say

Two separate crashes left one person dead, but it's still unclear if the incidents were a result of each other.

HOUSTON — A cyclist is dead after two separate crashes happened near each other in the Galleria area, according to authorities.

Houston police were at the scene Tuesday morning at the intersection of Westheimer and Hillcroft when a cyclist was hit and killed by a driver. Just before that crash, a chase involving Precinct 1 deputy constables ended after an innocent driver was hit by a chase suspect nearby.

Precinct 1 told KHOU 11 News that they began tracking a tailgate that was reported stolen when the suspect took off from an apartment complex on West Gulf Bank. The suspect led deputies on a chase for about 30 minutes through northwest Houston before exiting on Westheimer. The suspect then ran through a red light, hitting an innocent driver.

Both the suspect and the innocent driver were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition and are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, Houston police say a second driver then hit and killed a cyclist on Westheimer near where the chase involving Precinct 1 ended. Details of that crash haven't been released by police, but we're told the second driver may have been distracted by the end of the chase.