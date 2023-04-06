HPD: 1 dead after car flips, catches fire on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON — One person is dead after a violent rollover crash on I-45 in southeast Houston, according to police.
The crash happened around 2:30 Sunday morning on the northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway near Airport Boulevard.
Details are limited at this time, but we're told the crash appeared to involve just one vehicle that ended up flipping over and catching fire. The person who was killed in the crash has not yet been identified and police did not say what caused the crash.
The crash remains under investigation as crews work to reopen the freeway.