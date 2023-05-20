HPD: Deadly crash shuts down US-59 exit ramp at SH 288 South

HOUSTON — A deadly crash on the exit ramp of US-59 North at SH 288 South is causing early morning delays, according to Houston police.
The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Houston Transtar.
Details are currently limited, but we're told the crash involves just a motorcycle. We'll update this post if and when we get more information.
FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.