Many Houstonians want to be a banana for Halloween this year

Or at least they're considering it, according to recent Google search trends.

HOUSTON — Halloween is a night you can be anything you want— anything you can imagine! In Houston, many have chosen to be a boring yet nutritious household fruit: a banana.

Or they’re at least considering it.

Google just released a list of the most searched for Halloween costumes over the past few weeks, giving us a glimpse at the types of costumes that may be popular in 2020.

Editor's Note: 6 fun Halloween ideas for kids during COVID-19 in above video player.

In the United States, witch costume took the top spot. Other trending costumes to make into the national top 5 were a dinosaur, Harley Quinn, a rabbit and a clown.

Google also has an interactive map its Fright Geist website with a breakdown of costume searches by state with additional insights into key cities.

Here is a closer look at Texas:

Houston: Banana

Dallas – Ft. Worth: 1990s

San Antonio: Piñata

Austin: Spider Man

Beaumont: Grim Reaper

Victoria: Old Lady

Corpus Christi: Physician

Lubbock: Star-Lord

Waco: Mascot

Tyler-Longview: Scream

McAllen: Lion

Laredo: Yoda

Sherman: Ringmaster

Wichita Falls: Witch

El Paso: The Purge

Midland: Monsters Inc.

Abilene: Witch

Amarillo: Werewolf

San Angelo: Marceline the Vampire Queen