Many Houstonians want to be a banana for Halloween this year

HOUSTON — Halloween is a night you can be anything you want— anything you can imagine! In Houston, many have chosen to be a boring yet nutritious household fruit: a banana.
Or they’re at least considering it.
Google just released a list of the most searched for Halloween costumes over the past few weeks, giving us a glimpse at the types of costumes that may be popular in 2020.
Editor's Note: 6 fun Halloween ideas for kids during COVID-19 in above video player.
In the United States, witch costume took the top spot. Other trending costumes to make into the national top 5 were a dinosaur, Harley Quinn, a rabbit and a clown.
Google also has an interactive map its Fright Geist website with a breakdown of costume searches by state with additional insights into key cities.
Here is a closer look at Texas:
Houston: Banana
Dallas – Ft. Worth: 1990s
San Antonio: Piñata
Austin: Spider Man
Beaumont: Grim Reaper
Victoria: Old Lady
Corpus Christi: Physician
Lubbock: Star-Lord
Waco: Mascot
Tyler-Longview: Scream
McAllen: Lion
Laredo: Yoda
Sherman: Ringmaster
Wichita Falls: Witch
El Paso: The Purge
Midland: Monsters Inc.
Abilene: Witch
Amarillo: Werewolf
San Angelo: Marceline the Vampire Queen
No matter what you choose to be for Halloween, it’s important to be safe and have fun — and get lots of candy!