KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft recognized as one of 'Top 30 Influential Women of Houston'

Chita was recognized for her work as a meteorologist and her support of the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Friday night, 30 incredible women were recognized for their contributions to Houston - among them was KHOU 11's very own meteorologist Chita Craft!

The women honored have taken risks and created opportunities for others.

The event, hosted by d-mars.com, was emceed by KHOU 11 reporter and anchor Shern-Min Chow.

Chita was recognized for her work as a meteorologist and her support of the community through our Education Station initiative and the Read to the Final Four program.

Congratulations to Chita and all these incredible women!