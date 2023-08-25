KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft recognized as one of 'Top 30 Influential Women of Houston'

HOUSTON — Friday night, 30 incredible women were recognized for their contributions to Houston - among them was KHOU 11's very own meteorologist Chita Craft!
The women honored have taken risks and created opportunities for others.
The event, hosted by d-mars.com, was emceed by KHOU 11 reporter and anchor Shern-Min Chow.
Chita was recognized for her work as a meteorologist and her support of the community through our Education Station initiative and the Read to the Final Four program.
Congratulations to Chita and all these incredible women!