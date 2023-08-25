x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft recognized as one of 'Top 30 Influential Women of Houston'

Chita was recognized for her work as a meteorologist and her support of the community.

More Videos

HOUSTON — Friday night, 30 incredible women were recognized for their contributions to Houston - among them was KHOU 11's very own meteorologist Chita Craft!

The women honored have taken risks and created opportunities for others.

The event, hosted by d-mars.com, was emceed by KHOU 11 reporter and anchor Shern-Min Chow.

Chita was recognized for her work as a meteorologist and her support of the community through our Education Station initiative and the Read to the Final Four program.

Congratulations to Chita and all these incredible women!

Chita Craft on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Before You Leave, Check This Out