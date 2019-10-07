HOUSTON — Houston is set to host the third Democratic presidential debate, according to the Texas Democratic Party.

Details have not yet been released, but a report from the New York Times claims the debate will be held Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

RELATED: Only 6 Democrats appear safe to make September debate stage so far

The first Democratic presidential debate was held last month in Miami. The second debate is scheduled for July 30 and July 31 in Detroit. The Democratic National Committee will reportedly notify the 20 candidates who qualify for the second debate on July 17.

