Thanksgiving Super Feast needs donations to help feed thousands of Houstonians

The annual Thanksgiving Super Feast needs help. Organizers said they don’t have donations needed to feed thousands of Houstonians on Thursday.

HOUSTON — A yearly celebration that provides thousands of Houstonians a warm meal on Thanksgiving is now in need of some blessings for itself.

Organizers of the Thanksgiving Super Feast that takes place at the George R. Brown Convention Center said they've been impacted by the winter freeze, the pandemic and food supply issues.

The donations are just not there for them.

"We are behind on where we need to be right now. We are hurting. We definitely need donations of frozen turkeys ... things like that," Alejandro Becerra, with City Wide Club’s Super Feast, said.

Organizers said they expect more than 25,000 Houstonians to show up Thursday. In order to feed all of the families, they hosted a food drive Monday hoping to collect the food they need.

"We were at IHOP having breakfast and saw the story on the news and figured ... we have been fortunate we need to help out," Houstonian Ramey Musgrave said.

Throughout the day, cars drove to George R. Brown Convention Center to drop off donations.

"God has been so good to me, I want to give it back," Houstonian Mary Dawkins said.

Houstonians doing what they can to share their blessings.

"I am just happy to be able to do what I can do," Musgrave said.

They're doing what they can to make sure other families have food on their tables to celebrate Thanksgiving.

"Everybody should help. We are Houstonians. Everyone should help each other," Cecilia Trevino said.

If they don’t reach their goal, organizers said many will go without a food basket and a hot turkey dinner.

Super Feast will be held inside the GRM. Masks are required, but they will also have a drive-thru event for families to pick up meals to go.