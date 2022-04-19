HPD: Woman dies after being struck while walking on the North Freeway

An HPD sergeant said she was struck by a driver that was heading home from work. Police are reminding residents why they should not walk across the freeway.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating what led up to a deadly crash with a pedestrian in north Houston.

They got a report about the incident at around 11:30 p.m. Monday. It happened on the North Freeway around Parker Road.

HPD Sgt. David Rose said a woman was walking across the northbound lanes of the freeway when she was hit by a driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver stayed at scene and cooperated with police. According to the sergeant, he was on his way home from work and showed no signs of intoxication.

"I can't imagine a way we can charge him criminally with this particular case," said Sgt. Rose. "Having said that, we are investigating it fully, we'll be looking for cameras. We're taking photos, we're taking measurements of the scene."

Sgt. Rose said Houston police have looking into deadly crashes around this same part of the freeway. He says they happen often since the North Freeway is almost at street level.

According to the sergeant, it's one of two areas on the highway that people tend to use as a crosswalk. He's reminding Houstonians that it's illegal to do this in Texas, according to Sec. 552.006 of the state's Transportation Code.

"If you're broken down up on the freeway, we have a 'Tow and Go' program to get you off of the freeway," he said.