Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man's body was discovered Friday morning.

HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department.

The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd.

Police said initially they were responding to a call of a person down. The cause of the man's death is not known at this time. Homicide detectives are on their way to the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

