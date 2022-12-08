Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department.
The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd.
Police said initially they were responding to a call of a person down. The cause of the man's death is not known at this time. Homicide detectives are on their way to the scene, according to police.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
