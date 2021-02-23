Houston Texans donate $500K to Greater Houston Winter Storm Relief Fund

Houston Texans Chair Janice S. McNair said she and the Texans organization are happy to lend a helping hand during these times.

HOUSTON — It has been less than eight hours since Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner put a call out for donations to the Greater Houston Winter Storm Relief Fund and there are already big bucks being sent to the city and county to help residents in need.

Houston Texans Chair Janice S. McNair and the Texans organization donated $500,000 to the fund.

“We are happy to lend a helping hand to our fellow neighbors during challenging times like these,” McNair said.

"We consider everyone who lives and works in Harris County to be part of the Texans family. As such, we are delighted to offer our support to the effort,” Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair said.

The City of Houston and Harris County have established the relief fund to help residents who were severely impacted by the Texas winter storm.

At this time, the fund is not accepting applications, but Turner said donations are desperately needed to help with relief efforts.

Cal McNair sits on the advisory board for the fund. The advisory board will oversee and administer the grant distribution process.