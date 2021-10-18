TERRIFYING TOURS | Houston Terror Dome

What started as a modest haunted house 13 years ago has grown into a full-blown spooky experience.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Just off the East Freeway in Channelview, you’ll find a host of haunts. What started as a modest haunted house 13 years ago has grown into a full-blown spooky experience.

"Not only do we have the Houston Terror Dome, we have axe-throwing. We have paintball. We have Nightmare Alley Selfie Saloon. We have a bar. We have Cranium Catch," said owner Shannon Brinkley. "This is an event. It’s a fun time for the whole family."

Digital anchor Brandi Smith, along with friends Lee and Brandy Betancourt, decided to dive into the dome. Before they did, Brinkley offered a word of warning.

"You need to bring an extra pair of underwear when you come down to the Houston Terror Dome," he said. "And if you forgot to bring the underwear, we sell them here too."

No, really. You can buy a pair of Houston Terror Dome underwear -- for men or women -- right on site.

"We work really hard here at the Houston Terror Dome to get you terrified," Brinkley explained.

Dozens of actors help bring the frights to life. Outside of the haunted house, a DJ sets the mood with spooky tunes while costumed ghouls dance with the crowd. The Nightmare Alley Selfie Saloon offers a number of creepy and interactive sets for the perfect Instagram-worthy shot.

"We started as a very small, modest haunted house. We’ve grown to a pure event, lots of things to do and be entertained," said Brinkley.