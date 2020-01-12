Houston temps dropped below freezing overnight | Here's your photos from this year's first frost

From Texas City to Montgomery, the entire region was blanketed in frost as an intense cold front swept through the area overnight.

HOUSTON — Bright blue skies. Chilling mist over lakes. Frost blanketing lawns and rooftops. Cold we have asked for a better start to December?

Houston experienced below freezing temperatures — the coldest recorded in 2020 — as an intense cold front swept through southeast Texas overnight Tuesday.

It hasn't been this cold since late February, and it's the first time we've hit below freezing temperatures in 2020. Despite the cold morning temperatures, KHOU 11 meteorologist Chita Craft said Tuesday will be filled with cool sunshine as well as highs in the mid- to upper- 50s.

We asked for your photos from the year's first freeze, and Texas, you delivered! Check these out:

