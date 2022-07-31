Houston teen surprised with new prosthetic leg at mobility clinic

Joseph Alvarado, 15, got a special surprise at the clinic, which was held at Rice University over the weekend.

HOUSTON — More than 20 people with lower limb loss and limb difference showed up at a mobility clinic at Rice University over the weekend.

The clinic was intended to help enhance their physical conditioning while having fun.

There was a special surprise for one of the participants -- 15-year-old Joseph Alvarado -- who was given a new Össur prosthetic leg.

When he was 1, Joseph was diagnosed with a life-threatening bacterial infection. Doctors had to amputate his left leg just above the knee as well as multiple fingertips in order to save his life.

The high-performance prosthetic leg will help him keep doing the things he loves.

"This is the first time running with this type of leg. So excited. I already noticed how fast I can go. I just need to practice more with it," he said.