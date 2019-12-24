HOUSTON — Santa’s not the only one hustling this holiday season. A lot of local entrepreneurs raced to get orders out just in time for Christmas. That includes 24-year Aldine teacher Eleanor Wilson.

Though Wilson has a passion for teaching the fourth graders in her class about reading and writing, sewing stole her heart four years ago. She was on medical leave and not very mobile, which left a lot of time for scrolling on social media. One post caught her attention more than the others.

“I came up on a clutch. I was like, ‘I can make that,’” Wilson says. “It literally sold in, like, three minutes and I thought, ‘This could be a thing.’”

It’s most definitely a thing now. Wilson started a company called El B Icon Fashions, selling her handmade Afrocentric purses are vibrant and colorful, guided by the bolts in her home studio.

“I always say the fabric speaks to me, so I will start with the fabric,” she says. “I want it to be unique. I want it to be different.”

Wilson’s hand-painted leather wallets and iconic circle clutches are a hit on the ‘Gram, as well as with customers from the Hawaiian islands to the island.

“I’m always shipping to New York,” Wilson explains, adding that she also gets a lot of customers from Los Angeles and, of course, Houston. “My customer is between 28 and 45. She’s African-American. She is very into her culture. She wants to show that she is Black, she’s proud of it.”

You can check out her Etsy shop here.