Here's what the City of Houston is doing to honor Taylor Swift and her mom, a UH alum

HOUSTON — The City of Houston said they were planning something special for Taylor Swift's three concerts in Houston and on Friday, we found out what that was.

To honor the music superstar's stop in Houston for her 'Eras' tour, Houston City Hall will illuminate Lavender Haze starting at dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The honor is also for Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea, who is a University of Houston alum!

"So there is no Bad Blood, and to showcase our Love Story, the City will light the municipal building at 901 Bagby for not one but all three evenings while the singer plays her sold-out concerts," the city said in a release. "Are you stressed about the hassles of parking? Shake It Off! We encourage all Swifties attending the concerts to ride Metro, Taylor’s version- of the RED line! Visit ridemetro.org for more helpful info and to plan your trip. Welcome to Houston, Taylor!"

This comes two days after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that NRG Stadium was being renamed 'NRG Stadium (Taylor's version)'

I'm so excited to welcome you back to Harris County this weekend, @taylorswift13! Long story short, we've prepared quite a surprise for you. We hope your stay here will be beyond your wildest dreams! 🌌💫 @taylornation13 @nrgpark pic.twitter.com/DMs0hyjeRy — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) April 19, 2023