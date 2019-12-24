HOUSTON — Houston's Superfeast is in need of toys after the organization said they're still short of their goal.

The annual Christmas Eve Superfeast, which takes place at 10 a.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center, is short on bikes and toys. They're expecting between 20,000 to 25,000 children Tuesday and hope to provide each child with approximately 3 to 4 toys.

At this time, the organization said it only has enough for each child to receive one toy.

Donations will be accepted by the organization on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. They'll accept toys and gently used clothing in Hall A at GRB.

Families wanting to attend the Superfeast will also be able to get medical care, clothing, toys, bikes, haircuts and more. Food will be served at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Volunteers are also still needed. Those interested can call them at 713-752-CLUB (2582).

