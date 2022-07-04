'It's very inspiring' | Local students react to Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed to SCOTUS

"When you read about in books the amount of suffering that people have gone through who look like I do, the milestone, this is another milestone," one student said.

HOUSTON — In Houston, students at historically Black schools and universities watched history unfold as Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday.

KHOU 11 News' Brittany Ford was in a classroom full of students watching the confirmation vote live. Eyes and ears at the Imani School in southwest Houston were glued to the projector screen as history was made.

Seventh- and eighth-graders at the private Christian school weighed in on the monumental moment and the process it took to get to this point.

"The questions that they were asking didn't highlight her quality, (they) focused more on what might not happen and what-ifs, or even personal life," eighth-grader Madison Taylor said.

"When you read about in books the amount of suffering that people have gone through who look like I do, the milestone, this is another milestone," another student said.

Justice Jackson's confirmation shows young Black boys and girls that anything is possible.

"It's very inspiring," seventh-grader Marley Brailey said. "It just shows that I can do this if I put my mind to it, that can be me. It's just so inspirational that's the best word that I can use to describe it."