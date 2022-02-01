Fire that damaged 100+ units at storage facility in northwest Harris Co. was intentional, fire marshals say

Multiple fire departments and hazmat were called to a 4-alarm fire at the Great Value Storage facility on SH-249.

HOUSTON — A 4-alarm fire that touched more than 100 units at a Great Value Storage facility in northwest Harris County was intentionally set, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

It was reported just after midnight Sunday, and according to investigators, windy weather conditions helped the flames spread quickly throughout the facility located just off of SH-249 near Beltway 8.

When first responders arrived on scene, smoke was visible from several buildings, the fire marshal's office said.

HCFMO investigators and HAZMAT are on scene of a storage building fires. More than 100 units are affected in multiple buildings. No injuries reported. The fire response went 4-alarm. It was a wind driven fire, which made it spread quickly. pic.twitter.com/IHbKDtmxNy — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) January 2, 2022

More than six fire departments and a HazMat team responded, according to officials.

No one was injured. The estimated value of the damage is unknown.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about fire should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.