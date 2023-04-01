'Really?' | Houston woman says she was cited for driving 2 mph over speed limit

The 66-year-old had never been ticketed for speeding until earlier this week when she was clocked driving 37 mph in a 35 mph area along Richmond Avenue.

HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit.

Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.

Nguyen had gone her entire life with a speeding ticket until she got a citation on Richmond Avenue between Gessner and Chimney Rock.

"When I looked at the citation, 'Speeding 37 mph in a 35 mph zone,' I started scratching my head, how could this be possible," said her husband, Omar Sharif.

"My biggest concern is this is just a misuse of the resources and taxpayer money not going to the right place," he said. "Crime is skyrocketing in Houston."

When he took a closer look at the ticket, he noticed something odd. His wife got the ticket on January 3 of the new year, but it was dated 12-31-2023.

"It's in the future, it's almost a year ahead of us," said Sharif.

In Texas ticket quotas are illegal. It's written into state law, but KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe says there are specific times of the year when traffic citations spike.

"You're more likely to be stopped for going 1 or 2 miles over the speed limit during this time of year, albeit frustrating to those just out there doing their shopping and things," said Roe.

Roe says driving anything over the speed limit is considered breaking the law.

"An officer has the discretion to ticket you for any amount over the marked speed limit, even one mile over," said Roe.

She advises folks in these situations to hire an attorney or fight the ticket themselves. The good news is most of the time you can win.

"Oftentimes, cases like this particularly just a few miles over the speed limit, they go away the first day you show up in court," said Roe.