SPCA: 60 neglected dogs rescued from home in Houston area

MANVEL, Texas — Sixty dogs were rescued Thursday after they were found neglected inside a home in Manvel, according to the Houston SPCA.

The organization said the dogs were found living in wire crates that were filled with their own urines and feces. Another dog was found dead in the house where investigators said highly toxic ammonia levels were present.

Houston SPCA said the owner has signed over all custody rights and the dogs will start getting individualized treatment and care from a veterinary and animal care staff as early as Friday.

The Houston SPCA has a 10-member animal cruelty investigations team that works closely with local law enforcement, including HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and nine other surrounding counties. Their goal is to help end animal cruelty.