Puppy found in sinkhole filled with mud rescued by Houston SPCA

HOUSTON — A pooch that found itself stuck in a small hole filled with mud to its chest was rescued Tuesday by the Houston SPCA, according to the organization.

The animal shelter said a good Samaritan called to report the 8-month-old Great Pyrenees that was trapped in the hole off Regg Drive near Sims Bayou, which is in southwest Houston.

The dog was unable to free himself after getting stuck because of a serious injury to its leg, the Houston SPCA said.

The shelter's animal rescue ambulance arrived at the location and was able to carefully remove the injured pup from the mud-filled home and take it to the Houston SPCA Animal Medical Center.

The fur baby was cleaned up and treated for its leg injury.

The Houston SPCA hopes the owner of the Great Pyrenees comes to claim it in a few days. Proof of ownership is required, such as photos and veterinary records. If the pup is not claimed, it will be placed in the shelter's adoption program.