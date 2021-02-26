Houston SPCA campaigns for Bidens to 'paws' and adopt a rescue cat or dog

President Joe Biden and his entourage drove past the SPCA Friday and employees greeted him with signs suggesting he rescue another dog or cat.

HOUSTON — When Houston SPCA employees realized President Joe Biden was going to be in their neighborhood, they decided to take full advantage of the opportunity.

As Biden's motorcade drove past the SPCA on their way to the Houston Office of Emergency Management Friday afternoon, employees greeted them with signs campaigning for a "first cat."

"Hey @POTUS we are excited to see you in our neighborhood today!! Major and Champ need a #firstcat," they tweeted.

A few pooches from the shelter joined in on the fun.

The Bidens already have a couple of "first dogs" in The White House named Major and Champ.

Hey @POTUS we are excited to see you in our neighborhood today!! Major and Champ need a #firstcat 💙🐾 Wed love to introduce you to our #HoustonFreeze rescues! pic.twitter.com/QRTwbAO5xJ — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) February 26, 2021

Major was rescued from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018, making him the first shelter dog to live in the White House.

The SPCA figured one more four-legged family member would be "purr-fect" on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Duran, an orange tabby back at the shelter, watched hopefully from a window.

"POTUS is coming??! I wanna be First Cat!" he "tweeted."

Or how could they resist one of these adorable kittens available for adoption.

The SPCA rescued dozens of animals during last week's brutal winter storm.

Happy #FosterFriday 💙 Lots of precious tiny faces are headed out to foster families this week! @POTUS and @FLOTUS, come across the street to meet some animals we rescued during #HoustonFreeze and maybe pick out a #FirstCat to go home to D.C. with you! @DrBiden @people pic.twitter.com/5WRWGiVVRQ — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) February 26, 2021

If you'd like to rescue or foster a homeless animals, head to spcahouston.org or call 713-869-7722 to schedule an appointment.