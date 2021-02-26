x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

Houston SPCA campaigns for Bidens to 'paws' and adopt a rescue cat or dog

President Joe Biden and his entourage drove past the SPCA Friday and employees greeted him with signs suggesting he rescue another dog or cat.
Credit: Houston SPCA
When President Biden's motorcade drove past the Houston SPCA, employees greeted them with signs campaigning for a "first cat" or another "first dog."

HOUSTON — When Houston SPCA employees realized President Joe Biden was going to be in their neighborhood, they decided to take full advantage of the opportunity.

As Biden's motorcade drove past the SPCA on their way to the Houston Office of Emergency Management Friday afternoon, employees greeted them with signs campaigning for a "first cat."

"Hey @POTUS we are excited to see you in our neighborhood today!! Major and Champ need a #firstcat," they tweeted. 

RELATED: Live updates: President Biden, First Lady help pack meals at Houston Food Bank

A few pooches from the shelter joined in on the fun. 

The Bidens already have a couple of "first dogs" in The White House named Major and Champ.

Major was rescued from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018, making him the first shelter dog to live in the White House

RELATED: This is Major: meet the first shelter dog to call the White House home

The SPCA figured one more four-legged family member would be "purr-fect" on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Duran, an orange tabby back at the shelter, watched hopefully from a window.

"POTUS is coming??! I wanna be First Cat!" he "tweeted."

Or how could they resist one of these adorable kittens available for adoption. 

The SPCA rescued dozens of animals during last week's brutal winter storm.

If you'd like to rescue or foster a homeless animals, head to spcahouston.org or call 713-869-7722 to schedule an appointment.