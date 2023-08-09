Disabled man thankful trash is gone after he says Houston's Solid Waste Department repeatedly missed pickup

His daughter called KHOU 11 for help. When we contacted the Solid Waste Department, they showed up to the man's house within a few hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — When it comes to taking out the trash, for many, it's a chore that's seemingly second nature - unless you're enrolled in Houston's Citizens with Disabilities program.

"We can't schedule our life around the garbage trash pickup," said 83-year-old Jerry Bell.

The program provides specialized trash pickup services for people like Bell.

"I've fallen too many times, broken my hip and that sort of thing," Bell said.

He said that service was nowhere to be found this week.

"We're talking about 10 days worth," he said.

It left his trash bins overflowing.

Friday morning, his daughter called KHOU 11 for help. This afternoon, we called Houston's Solid Waste Department for answers.

"One thing, it's not just the volume of garbage, it's the odors," Bell said.

Within a few hours, the trash was gone. Picked up after 6 p.m. on a Friday.

In a statement, the department told KHOU 11:

The Solid Waste Management Department has investigated the service request for 6219 S. Braeswood. There are case details that were provided to the resident on 9/8/23, informing the resident that the driver did not have access to the cart on their collection day (9/5/23). This address has been serviced as of 6:20 pm today. The department will monitor this address to ensure services are provided in the future.

Bell said he tries to get the bins positioned as best as he can, but in the meantime, he's just thankful that the trash was finally able to get picked up.

"I am very grateful," he said. "So is my wife, so is my family, so are our caretakers."

For more information on the Citizens with Disabilities program, click here.