Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

If you smell smoke in your area this morning, you're not alone. It's coming from a big 2-alarm fire in north Houston.

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city.

It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.

Firefighters rushed to Martin's Hardware & Lumber around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when the fire was reported. It took 100 firefighters hours to get the flames under control. At last check, they were still monitoring it for hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky and the smoke spread across the city. KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis said the smoke was locked in near the ground due to a temperature inversion this morning. Now that we are warming up the inversion will break and surface, mid-level winds will disperse the smoke westwards.

Smelling and seeing smoke this morning across #Houston?



🔥It's not from a wild fire, it's smoke from a lumber yard fire!



Surface and mid level winds should push the smoke west this afternoon. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/G5YbOVa1rb — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) October 4, 2022

The owner of Martin's said his business has been there for 35 years.

HFD is asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

The cause of the fire will be determined once it's out.

Just got to scene of 2-alarm warehouse fire in N. #Houston. Started hearing about it just after 5:30am, hours later fire crews still battling this fire. Black smoke can be seen billowing into sky, fire happening at Martin’s Supply — a lumber & hardware store on Jensen Dr. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/I7E0usZ6wm — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 4, 2022

