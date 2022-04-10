Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city.
It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
Houston Fire Department crews are still battling the fire on Jensen Drive just north of 610 near the Eastex Freeway/59.
Firefighters rushed to Martin's Hardware & Lumber around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when the fire was reported. It took 100 firefighters hours to get the flames under control. At last check, they were still monitoring it for hot spots.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky and the smoke spread across the city. KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis said the smoke was locked in near the ground due to a temperature inversion this morning. Now that we are warming up the inversion will break and surface, mid-level winds will disperse the smoke westwards.
WATCH: Raw scene video
The owner of Martin's said his business has been there for 35 years.
HFD is asking the public to avoid the area at this time.
The cause of the fire will be determined once it's out.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.