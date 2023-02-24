Thieves steal around 200 pairs of shoes worth nearly $40K from small business

“I felt violated," said Lamarkus Simpson, one of the owners of Shewz Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two small business owners who own a sneaker shop near the Galleria area were left devastated after burglars broke into their unopened store and took almost all the stock they had.

KHOU 11's Zack Tawatari spoke to the two men who hope their dreams don't have to take a big step back.

“I felt violated," said Lamarkus Simpson, one of the owners of Shewz Houston.

The co-owners were supposed to be getting ready for a grand opening, but instead, their shelves were left empty after thieves took nearly $40,000 worth of shoes.

Surveillance cameras caught the moments the thieves broke into the store early Tuesday morning.

“I felt like you know, they took something not only something from me, but they took from others," Lamarkus said.

Lamarkus and co-owner Khamron Micheals had just about every pair you could think of and hadn't even opened the doors to their shop.

“I got a phone call and then I rushed here immediately," they said. “I seen the just scattered shoes and boxes and stuff.”

Nearly 200 pairs of shoes were taken in the break-in.

“It was tragic. Like I said, I felt like I had been stripped from it for everything," they said.

But for these lifelong friends who were born and raised in Houston, the business was about more than just money, it was their dream.

“We sold shoes out of the trunk from 2013 to 2020. when we opened our first location in a salon mall of Richmond Avenue near Galleria, until about a week and a half ago when we moved over here," they said.

The duo said they have faith the community will step up for them.

“We'll be back. We'll be back on our feet in no time.”

Lamarkus said he spoke with Houston police on Friday and that an investigation is ongoing.

The store is going to have "Shewz Houston Sundays" where they will organize a "Sunday Fun Day" for all ages. They're having the first one this Sunday, which will double as a fundraiser. You can find the information on their Instagram, @shewzhouston.

For more ways to help/info, you can also reach out to (832) 577-1606.