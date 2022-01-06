$1 billion expansion planned for Houston Ship Channel

"Project 11" will widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel in phases over the next 3.5 years.

HOUSTON — A new $1 billion project aimed at expanding and deepening the Houston Ship Channel began Wednesday.

They say the Ship Channel expansion will be completed in phases over the next 3.5 years and will boost the local economy.

The partnership will use a red dredge, called "Dredge Carolina," to widen the 52-mile channel by 170 feet. The dredge is one of the largest in the U.S.

It will also deepen the upstream segments of the Ship Channel by up to 46.5 feet, which means larger vessels can use the waterway safely in the future.

Project 11 is also expected to generate more jobs and provide a huge economic boost to the region, including delivering a $134 million increased annual economic impact.

"This project will enable Port Houston to continue to grow and respond effectively to whatever the future demand supply chain has to offer," Port Houston's executive director Roger Guenther said.

The expansion is the 11th major improvement project to the Ship Channel in its over 150-year history as a commercial waterway.

You can learn more about Project 11 on the Port of Houston website.