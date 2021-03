The ordinance also bans scooter rental companies from taking up space in public parking spots.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston is kicking electric-powered scooters off the sidewalks after City Council determined they're dangerous to pedestrians.

On Wednesday, council members voted to ban people from riding them on the sidewalks downtown and in other business districts like the Galleria and Greenway Plaza.

You can still ride them in the street.

