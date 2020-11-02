HOUSTON — On Tuesday morning, current and past city leaders joined family and friends to say goodbye to longtime former City Secretary Anna Russell.

Russell, who died Feb. 3 at age 88, served the city for 68 years and worked with nine mayors.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner praised Russell’s integrity, dedication, and commitment to the city.

The mayor and others also said while Russell was no-nonsense, she was also a kind soul who loved her family and was well-known for her sense of humor.

“She defied labels,” Mayor Turner said. “She was a warrior and a remarkable woman. Quite frankly, she was a superwoman. City Hall was the City Hall that she held together.”

The lights of Houston City Hall and the Montrose bridges will be lit blue Tuesday night in memory of Russell.

