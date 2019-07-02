HOUSTON — Papa John’s and Killen’s Barbecue have teamed up to combine arguably two of Houston’s favorite things – rodeo season and pizza.

Chef and Pit master Ronnie Killen and Papa John’s Houston have created a barbecue pizza that you can only get for a limited time. The drool-inducing pie will feature Ronnie’s famous smoked brisket and house-made barbecue sauce, topped with onions, pickles, mozzarella cheese and crispy bacon.

“We spent several months developing the recipes and finding the perfect company to cook the briskets exactly like we cook them at Killen’s Barbecue,” says Killen. “The fact that Papa John’s prides itself on using the freshest ingredients, just as Killen’s does, sealed the deal to partner with them.”

The large-size-only pizza is priced at $17.99 and is available in thin or regular crust.

You can get the rodeo-inspired pie at participating Papa John’s Houston locations from Feb. 18 through March 31.