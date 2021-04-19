Houston Rockets player Sterling Brown assaulted over the weekend, team says

Brown reportedly suffered facial lacerations and is expected to make a full recovery.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets player Sterling Brown is recovering after he was assaulted over the weekend, according to a release Monday from the team.

It reportedly happened Sunday night in Miami, and they said Brown was left with facial lacerations and is expected to make a full recovery.

Details about the assault, including the location, were not released. However, the Rockets said Brown had no prior knowledge or interaction with his assailants.