HPD: Masked man grabs woman by the neck, steals her purse, then demands she drive him to the bank

Houston police posted surveillance video of the suspect who is accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman working alone at an Uptown office building.

HOUSTON — An older woman was allegedly robbed and kidnapped at her office, and Houston police say her alleged assailant was caught on camera moments before the assault.

Investigators posted surveillance footage Wednesday showing a masked man entering the building in the Uptown area around 5 p.m. on April 28.

In the unsettling video, he is also seen following closely behind the woman as he exits the elevator. Footage of the actual incident has not been released.

Police said the man grabbed the woman, who was at the office alone, by the neck and demanded her purse. She removed the bag from a desk drawer and handed it to him, according investigators. He is accused of stealing her money and then forcing the victim to drive him to the bank, where he allegedly made the victim withdraw $500 from her account.

He then instructed the victim to drive him back to the building, where police said he took a picture of the woman's driver's license with his phone and then threatened to come back and hurt her if she "did anything stupid."

According to the police department, the suspect left in his own vehicle described as an older, small and silver car. The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. He is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10.