These Houston restaurants will still require masks

Dozens of local restaurants will continue to ask customers to mask up, despite Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to lift the statewide mask mandate.

HOUSTON — While some Texans cheered when Governor Greg Abbott announced he was lifting the statewide mask mandate, others have complained it's too soon.

Businesses still have the right to require masks and limit capacity and that's what a lot of restaurants are doing.

The corner grocery that serves Mediterranean food continues to require masks for guests. Owner Mohammed Elsaadi told the Houston Chronicle that they’re not allowing dining inside yet, but there are a few tables outside on the patio.

Staff and customers must wear masks and capacity will remain limited to 50%.

Amsterdam Coffee

This Shady Acres coffee shop with a CBD twist says, “no mask, no service.”

Anvil Bar & Refuge *

“You want these martinis? You gotta wear a mask,” Heugel posted on Instagram Anvil will also continue to operate at reduced capacity.

Axelrad Beer Garden *

The hip, sprawling beer garden on the far eastern edge of Midtown continues to limit capacity and require masks inside and while ordering.

Backstreet Cafe *

The original Montrose linchpin of Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught’s H Town restaurant group follows their collective policy: continuing to operate at 50% capacity; limiting large groups; and requiring face masks for staff and for guests when entering or moving about the dining rooms.

Bagel Shop Bakery/New York Deli & Coffee Shop

"We will continue to observe respectful distancing and wear our masks,” the businesses posted on Facebook.

Becca Cakes — Will still be requiring face masks and social distancing inside the bakery

Better Luck Tomorrow

Like other Bobby Heugel projects, this meticulous cocktail bar and patio with food from James Beard winner Justin Yu will keep operating with mask requirements for staff and guests who aren’t seated, with seating capacity at 50% to maintain social distance of six feet between tables.

Blacksmith

This pacesetting coffeeshop from David Buehrer of Greenway Coffee fame remains firm on masking policy for staff and guests. “No mask, no service.”

Blind Goat

Chef Christine Ha’s modern Vietnamese gastropub, a kiosk inside Bravery Chef Hall downtown, continues to require masks for staff and guests when not seated.

Bohemeo’s

The casual cafe, coffee house and local-art gallery that’s a longtime favorite in its East End neighborhood will stick to outdoor patio dining only, augmented by takeout and delivery. Masks remain required for staff and for guests when they are ordering or not seated at their tables. They’re not ready to start booking live music shows yet, either.

Boomtown Coffee Heights

The homey Heights coffee shop will stay to-go only, with no dine-in, and will remain strict on masking for both staff and guests.

Brasserie 1895

Chef Kris Jakob’s eclectic brasserie will continue to operate on a reduced schedule, with curbside and to-go earlier in the week supplemented by dinner service Thursday through Saturday. They are keeping their safety protocols in place, and ask that all customers continue to wear masks while not seated.

Bravery Chef Hall

The sleek, cavernous downtown collection of food kiosks and bars will stick to its existing protocols. Masks are required for staff, and guests must mask walking around the hall. Social distancing signage and table spacing will remain as is, and counter seating at individual kiosks is limited.

Brisket House

At this Tanglewood barbecue stalwart and its sister locations in Deer Park and Cypress, social distancing and masks are still required while waiting in line to order food. They will continue to limit seating.

Cafe Poetes

Will continue to operate at reduced capacity. Staff will wear masks, and the restaurant "will recommend" guests wear a mask when entering the restaurant until seated and while) moving within the dining room.

Cafe TH — Operating at 25 percent capacity, will continue to require masks.

Cajun Kitchen

"We are not rescinding the safety practices that we established at the onset of the pandemic," the Viet-Cajun restaurant posted on Facebook. "Until most Americans are vaccinated, we will continue to require masks to enter our restaurant. ... We will continue to take all reasonable steps to safeguard the health and lives of our staff and our customers."

Camerata

"We will continue to operate at a limited capacity while requiring staff to wear masks and ask that our guests continue to wear masks as they move around our spaces.”

Caracol

The H Town group’s policy obtains at this svelte Galleria-area “Mexican Coastal Kitchen” headed up by Hugo Ortega. They’ll continue to operate at 50% capacity; limit large groups; and require face masks for staff and for guests when entering or moving about the dining rooms.

Celadon Coffee — Operating at 25 percent capacity, will continue to require masks.

Christie’s Seafood

This wonderfully old-fashioned Gulf Coast seafood spot, owned by the Christie family for over a century, will stick to its current policies of 50% capacity, socially distanced tables and masks for both staff and guests, unless seated. “If you do not want to wear a mask, we encourage you to order online for curbside.”

City Acre Brewing

The northeast side brewery taproom and cafe sits on an acre of bucolic grounds, so they can continue to keep their outdoor tables at least 20 feet apart. (They have kept indoor seating closed during the pandemic and don’t plan to reopen it until they deem it safe.) Staff will still be required to mask, as will guests when not seated.

Coltivare

The beloved Heights neighborhood Italian restaurant posted on Facebook: "Masks are required when entering or moving about and capacity will continue to be limited. We will adjust as things develop."

Common Bond

The popular bakery/cafes — with locations in Montrose, the Medical Center, the Heights and Spring — will continue to require staff to wear masks and receive daily temperature checks. Customers will be required to wear a mask unless seated. Seating capacity will remain limited.

Costa Brava Bistro

The upscale Spanish restaurant with French inflections, a rewarding Bellaire destination spot, will continue to follow CDC and federal health guidelines about masking and distancing until all of their employees are vaccinated. Chef Kitty Bailey and GM Angeles Dueñas, the co-owners, say their 15-table spot, with its small bar and trio of outdoor tables, will remain serious about spacing.

Dandelion Café in Bellaire Will require mask-wearing and continue social distancing requirements.

Degust/Diversión

The ambitious new Spring Branch tasting-menu room and cocktail bar duo from chef Brandon Silva and beverage director Steven Salazar will maintain current precautions for the time being. Masks for staff will be required, and guests who want to try Silva’s Spanish/Mexican cuisine with its Japanese aesthetic must wear masks when not seated. Social distancing, plexiglass dividers between parties and temperature checks will stay in place.

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

The Upper Kirby sweets mecca will still be requiring masks and social distancing for all employees and customers. For the time being, its whitewashed cafe space will remain closed for dine-in, but you order online and do carryout.

Divino

The Montrose cult favorite Italian restaurant and all-Italian wine bar, now in its 20th year, will keep its dining room running at 50% capacity. Masks are still required for staff and for guests when entering or moving through the dining room.

Dolce Neve Gelato

This great little Heights scoop shop will continue to require face masks for guests at all times. Staff, too.

Eculent

Chef David Skinner’s avant-garde farm-to-table tasting menus, choreographed with scent and music at his Kemah restaurant, will proceed by reservation only Thursday through Saturday under all his current safety protocols. To wit: reduced dining room capacity, tables socially distanced, and masks required for both staff and guests who are not seated.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar/ Brasserie du Parc

These Uptown and downtown French siblings from chef Philippe Verpiand will continue to follow CDC safety precautions. At both locations, staff will be required to wear masks, as will guests who are not seated. The restaurants will operated at about 50% capacity to keep tables socially distanced.

Eddie O’s BBQ

“No mask no bbq” warns an Instagram post from pitmaster Eddie Ortiz, who works in an artisanal Tejano mode out of various weekend farmers markets. You can procure his tacos, salsas and bagged “Magic Beans from the Sunday Houston Heights Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2706 White Oak Dr.; or at the Houston Montose Market, Saturdays from 10-2 at 819 W. Alabama. He’ll be wearing a mask, and so should you.

Eighth Wonder Brewery

The rustic EaDo taproom and beer garden, complete with Eatsie Boys food truck, says they’ll continue to follow CDC guidelines and maintain the current mask and social distancing policies.

Eight Row Flint — Masks required, will continue to operate at limited capacity.

El Topo — Will continue to require masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Feges BBQ

“Nothing changes. We’re not even going to consider changing our mask policy until everyone on our team is eligible for the vaccine,” posted pitmaster Patrick Feges and his wife, chef Erin Smith. While they wait for their new Spring Branch location to open, they’re selling serious 'cue and inventive sides across the counter curbside at their Greenway Plaza shop. You wear your mask; they’ll wear theirs.

Fernando’s

The delightfully Old School Latin steak-and-seafood house in Sugar Land, a low-key white-tablecloth retreat from chef Fernando Echeverria, will continue to operate at 35% capacity, with tables comfortably spaced out. Employees will be wearing masks, and when you’re not seated, you probably should, too.

Flower & Cream — Will continue to operate at 50 percent capacity and require patrons and staff to wear masks.

Fluff Bake Bar

Chef Rebecca Masson’s snug Heights bake shop will keep requiring masks for guests, and she will continue to offer no indoor seating. Says Masson, “It’s just too small to do that without masks. We have tables outside for those who want to hang out.”

401 Table and Tap

The Bellaire spot will continue to require all guests to wear masks when entering the restaurant and moving about the dining room, and will continue to operate at a reduced capacity until further notice. The kids room will remain closed.

Flying Fish — Will require social distancing and masks.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Downtown’s original beer mecca will continue as they were, operating at less than 50% capacity and with masks still required for service. They’ll be opening their second- floor area to maximize customer distancing.

Georgia James Chris Shepherd's restaurants will continue to require masks and operate at 50 percent capacity. According to a spokesperson, the restaurants "may add a few tables here or there but won't get to 75 any time soon." More of their precautions can be found on their website.

Giacomo's Cibo e Vino

"Seating will remain at 50% for social distancing and masks will be mandatory for staff and customers," the River Oaks Italian restaurant posted on Facebook. "We will not resume pre-pandemic operations until our entire staff, customers, vendors, delivery, and service personnel have received their vaccines.

Golden Bagels & Coffee — Will continue to require patrons and staff to wear masks; outdoor dining only.

Good Dog Houston

“We will continue to operate as we have been,” says chef and co-owner Amalia Pferd, who makes the food at this modest Heights fave so special. Their tables are set to seat at 50%-75% capacity inside (includes bar stools), guests required to wear masks while not at their tables, and staff is masked at all times. Socially distanced inside and out on the patio, too."

Goode Company — All Goode Company restaurants will continue to operate at limited capacity and require patrons and staff to wear masks.

Grand Prize Bar

“We’re still listening to our neighbors in the Medical Center,” posted this divey cocktail bar where Montrose meets the Museum District. So they’ll still operate at a reduced capacity, facilitate social distancing, limit large groups, and require guests to mask up. “If that’s not your vibe, that’s ok. There are other bars that might be.”

Hay Merchant Chris Shepherd's restaurants will continue to require masks and operate at 50 percent capacity. According to a spokesperson, the restaurants "may add a few tables here or there but won't get to 75 any time soon." More of their precautions can be found on their website.

Helen Greek Food and Wine — Will continue to require masks and operate at limited capacity.

Hidden Omakase — Will continue to observe COVID-19 safety protocols and require masks.

Hugo’s

The grand interior-Mexican flagship of the Vaught & Ortega H Town group will follow the collective company policy. As in: They’ll continue to operate at 50% capacity; limit large groups; and require face masks for staff and for guests when entering or moving about the dining rooms.

Indianola — Will continue to require masks and operate at limited capacity.

Jax Grill “We are going to continue to uphold our safety and sanitation protocols as we slowly but surely move into this new phase of our business."*

Kenny & Ziggy’s

The landmark Jewish deli near the Galleria will continue to require all guests to wear facial coverings except when they are seated at their tables. All of employees will continue to be masked and gloved. They’ll continue to follow social distancing protocols and procedures while remaining at 50% capacity.

Koffeteria

This intriguing EaDo bakery-cafe from chef Vanarin Kuch springboards off his Cambodian roots into a wealth of modern, Houston-specific ideas. They’ll continue to offer outdoor dining only on their back patio. If you wish to gaze upon their baked goods and order serious coffees, teas and breakfast or lunch items, you must wear a mask inside their midcentury-industrial space.

La Fisheria

The downtown spot for Mexican coastal cuisine, with its focus on ceviches, raw preparations and agave-based cocktails, will continue to require masks for its staff and limit the dining room’s seating capacity. They also ask guests to wear masks when they are not seated.

Liberty Kitchen

"We are excited that we continue to move closer to getting back to normal at some point soon," said Jason Ostrow, vice president of Culinary Khancepts and Star Cinema Grill. "At this time, we are not making any modifications to our procedures and safety protocols at any of our businesses. The safety of our associates and guests will continue to be something we take very seriously and will make adjustments as we see fit in the coming weeks and months."

Local Foods

The same requirement for masks, social distancing requirements and limited capacity will be in effect.

Lucille’s

Chef Chris Williams’ Museum District outpost of modern Southern soul will continue to enforce their “No Mask, No Service” policy. Seating capacity will remain limited and by reservation only, the better to achieve social distancing. “This restaurant is our home, and we’re happy to have you here as long as you’re masked up and following our guidelines.”*

McGonigel’s Mucky Duck

Will keep all safety measures in place.

Melange Creperie

The Heights crepe shop will continue operating at 50% occupancy, and masks will continue to be mandatory for staff and guest who are not seated.

Miss Carousel will require masks

Nancy’s Hustle

“Our seating and mask rules aren’t changing,” read the Instagram post for this EaDo bistro, where spirited cooking, interesting cocktails, shrewdly chosen wines and tunes on vinyl have won a loyal following. They’ll continue with reduced indoor seating capacity, appropriately spaced tables, and masks for both staff and guests when not seated. New patio, too.

Neil’s Bahr — Will continue to require masks for entry “until further notice.”

NETT bar

This dog-friendly, games-oriented neighborhood bar on Nett Street, in the old West End district, says they’ve been enforcing mask wearing and social distancing since March 2020 — and they won’t stop until they consider it safe to do so. If you’d like to visit their big gravel patio, hoist a beer at a picnic table, or order from a visiting food truck, “We kindly ask that you still follow all of our social distancing guidelines or you wll be asked to leave.”

93 ’Til

Chefs Gary Ly and Lung Ly’s eclectic new restaurant and record bar in Montrose posted a succinct message: “Mask will still be required.” That’s for staff and guests who aren’t seated alike. A big outdoor patio is a great place to enjoy a cocktail, a glass of natural wine and some thought-provoking small plates.

Niko-Niko’s

This Montrose Greek staple with outposts downtown and in Memorial/Spring Branch plans to operate as they were: masked staff, reduced capacity. “We will not bring back in our tables we took out to allow spacing,” says chef and owner Dimitrios Fetokakis, who makes some of the city’s best French fries. “Plus you never know if they will go back down to 75 or 50 percent again,” he points out. He’s putting more trust in curbside for now.

Nobie’s

The easygoing, highly personal Montrose restaurant from chef Martin Stayer has taken a firm stance: masks will be required “until our staff has been allowed to receive the vaccine.” Nobie’s will continue with socially spaced seating both indoors and outdoors. They’re not looking to argue, either. “To be clear we DO REQUIRE MASKS and those who disagree are in no way required to join us at our establishments.”

One Fifth Chris Shepherd's restaurants will continue to require masks and operate at 50 percent capacity. According to a spokesperson, the restaurants "may add a few tables here or there but won't get to 75 any time soon." More of their precautions can be found on their website.

Ouisie's Table

At this genteel River Oaks outpost of thoughtful Texas cooking, masks remain required for all staff and for guests entering, leaving or moving about the restaurant. Seating will continue to adhere to social distancing recommendations. They may expand from 50% capacity closer to 75%, but only if the distancing stays intact.

Paulie’s

This casual Italian cafe and its adjoining wine bar, both of them Montrose staples, will continue to operate at a limited capacity while requiring staff to wear masks. They ask that guests continue to wear masks as they move around the spaces.

Pho Binh By Night — Bellaire Will continue to require masks.

Phoenicia Deli, Phoenicia Foods, Market Bar

Both downtown and westside outposts of this kaleidoscopic world grocery market and Mediterranean-influenced deli will still require staff and customers to wear masks. That goes for downtown’s spacious Market Bar + Restaurant adjoining the grocery store, too, where capacity will stay limited and tables distanced.

Picos Restaurant

Chef Arnaldo Richards’ handsome regional Mexican restaurant and stellar bar will continue to require mask wearing by staff and by guests when they are not seated. The dining rooms will operate at 75% capacity, with tables socially distanced. All other safety precautions will remain in place.

Piola

The spiffy pizzeria in Midtown, which has spawned a second location in Memorial, will continue to socially distance its tables. If you want one if their thin-crusted, wood-fired pies — some with South American touches, which is where the Italy-based chain has had its greatest success – you’ll need to wear a mask when not seated, as the staff does.

Pondicheri

Anita Jaisinghani’s modern Indian “all day diner,” with everything from breakfast to thali feasts to vivid cocktails, will operate at 50% capacity with masks required for staff and guests who are not seated. Social distancing reminders for ordering at the counter remain in place. Tables will remain 6 feet apart, and there’s expanded patio seating out front in the cobbled courtyard.

Present Company — Will continue to require mask-wearing and social distancing.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya — Masks required, still takeout and delivery only.

Red Dessert Dive

This up-to-the-minute bakery-cafe (funfetti cheesecake or a slice of Fat Elvis cake, anyone?) and coffee bar in the Heights will continue to operate as a to-go bakery only, with no inside seating in its vest-pocket dining room. To order inside, you will need to wear a mask.

Revival Market — Masks required, will continue to operate at limited capacity.

Red Dwarf — Will continue to require masks for staff and patrons.

Riel

Chef Ryan Lachaine’s unique Montrose blend of Gulf Coast, Canadian, Asian and Ukrainian influences will continue all the same health and safety protocols that have been in place. Staff will be wearing masks, and they ask that customers continue to wear masks when they enter the restaurant. “We know everybody won’t agree with that,” they posted, but they’re not budging until their staff gets vaccinated.

Rodeo Goat — Will require social distancing and masks.

Roost — Will operate at 75 percent capacity and require masks indoors.

Roots Wine Bar — Will continue to require masks and operate at limited capacity.

Rosewater

This meticulous Bay Area cocktail bar, which matches any craft cocktail joint inside the Loop, posted that “the gang still plans to follow COVID protocols.” That means 50% capacity seating, social distancing, masks all around for staff and guests who aren’t seated. “The whole deal.”

Rosie Cannonball

The vibrant Italianesque restaurant and bar from Goodnight Hospitality’s cluster of Upper Westheimer spots will hold steady at 50% capacity. Staff will be masked, as will patrons unless seated. They’ve added a few outdoor tables in front, and just around the corner, a covered outdoor area hosts a delightful “Spritz Patio” with its own casual menu, complete with drinks and wines from the talented bar.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company *

Houston’s pioneering craft brewery will continue to operate at a reduced capacity in its spectacular outdoor beer garden, with its partial cover and its soaring views of downtown. Tables will be spaced more than 6 feet apart and masking will be required for staff and for guests when they’re not seated. The indoor beer hall and dining room remain closed.

SeaSide Poke

This downtown counter-serve that uses locally farmed ingredients in its poke bowls says that on March 10, “nothing will change for us. Masks will still be required until seated, temperatures still taken upon entry, and tables will still be 6 feet apart with limited capacity.”

Shabu Zone will continue to require masks inside the restaurant.*

Shri Balaji Bhavan

This spunky South Indian vegetarian fave in the Mathatma Gandhi District will continue to operate at about 30% capacity, the better to facilitate social distancing in the line for counter service and in the dining room. The staff will continue to mask up at all times, and they will request that guests wear a mask, too — “but we won’t force anyone to wear it.”

Sonoma Wine Bar

Both the Upper Kirby and Heights locations of this comfortable, upscale wine-and-food bar will continue to seat at 50% capacity and require employees and guests to wear masks. To finesse the seating limitations, they recommend making a reservation through Open Table.

Southern Yankee Beer Co

"We still require mask wearing for customers and employees when not seated, as we have in recent months. And bonus, we will continue providing table service!"

Sparkles Hamburger Spot — Will continue to require masks.

Squable

This Euro-American bistro from Bobby Heugel and Justin Yu, along with talented chef Mark Clayton, will proceed at 50% seating capacity, with masks required for staff and for guests who aren’t seated. The long covered patio makes this Heights hotspot even more appealing for the safety-minded.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

"We are excited that we continue to move closer to getting back to normal at some point soon," said Jason Ostrow, vice president of Culinary Khancepts and Star Cinema Grill. At this time, we are not making any modifications to our procedures and safety protocols at any of our businesses. The safety of our associates and guests will continue to be something we take very seriously and will make adjustments as we see fit in the coming weeks and months."

Street to Kitchen Thai

The promising new East End Thai spot with a drive-thru window for carryout pickup will continue to mask up internally and maintain strict health and cleaning protocols. Chef Benchawan Painter and her husband, Graham Painter, are still open for dine-out and takeaway only, but in fine weather there’s a picnic table outside where you can BYOB wine to go with your scratch-made curries.

Sticky's Chicken — Noting the new COVID-19 variants that have emerged, Sticky's Chicken co-owner Patsy Vivares says that the restaurant "will continue to practice COVID precautions."

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Both the Tanglewood and Energy Corridor locations of chef Sylvia Casares’ accomplished, border-influenced Tex-Mex restaurants will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Staff are required to mask, as are guests when entering, leaving or moving about the space. Capacity will remain at about 50% to maintain social distance between tables.

Tea + Victory

This well-stocked board-game coffeehouse and cafe in Shady Acres will continue to require that masks be worn inside the building, and anytime a guest is not eating or drinking. They’ll still be operating at 50% capacity to maintain social distancing. “We will kindly be turning away folks who do not wish to wear masks in our establishment.”

Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe — Will still require masks for customers and employees.

Tiny Champions

The fun new EaDo pizza spot from the folks at Nancy’s Hustle will keep seating at 50% capacity “until there’s open access to vaccines for all our homies.” They’ll keep enforcing their mask requirements for staff and for guests who aren’t seated, too.

Toasted Coconut

The Montrose tiki bar that’s a sibling to Nobie’s restaurant will follow the same policy: namely, requiring masks for staff and for guests who aren’t seated until such time as their employees are allowed to get vaccinated. So if you want to enjoy the clever cocktails of bartender Sarah Troxell, mask up to enter the spacious palapa-covered patio.

Tobiuo

The Katy sushi bar and restaurant in Cinco Ranch’s La Centerra complex will remain at 50% capacity, with six feet between its tables in the dining room. They do health monitoring on their staff, who will stay masked at all times. For guests, they “still politely ask that you wear a mask when entering and exiting and also moving about the restaurant.”

Tongue Cut Sparrow

Will keep operating with mask requirements for staff and guests, with reduced seating capacity.

Tres Tacos — Will continue to require masks.

Truth BBQ

The Botello family’s wildly popular smokehouse will operate at 75% capacity, with masks required for all staff and unseated guests. No more than 10 people are allowed inside in the ordering line in order to socially distance, a policy that has been in place all year. They’ve posted they won’t return to 100% capacity until their staff can get vaccinated.

Tumble 22 — All locations will still require masks.

Two Guys One Pit BBQ, Tomball

The Tomball barbecue outfit will continue to require masks for its staff and maintain social distancing for ordering. They’ll keep occupancy at 50% and tables will stay spaced out. There’s a patio, too.

UB Preserv Chris Shepherd's restaurants will continue to require masks and operate at 50 percent capacity. According to a spokesperson, the restaurants "may add a few tables here or there but won't get to 75 any time soon." More of their precautions can be found on their website.

Uchi — Will continue to require masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

Underbelly Hospitality Chris Shepherd's restaurants will continue to require masks and operate at 50 percent capacity. According to a spokesperson, the restaurants "may add a few tables here or there but won't get to 75 any time soon." More of their precautions can be found on their website.

Under the Volcano

This Rice Village area pioneer in the city’s craft cocktail movement will continue to operate at 25% capacity. Masks will be required for staff and for guests when they are not seated. Tables in the color drenched room with a Latin American theme will remain socially distanced.

Union Kitchen — “We are going to continue to uphold our safety and sanitation protocols as we slowly but surely move into this new phase of our business."

Urban Eats

This combo bistro, bar and locally-oriented food market along the Washington Corridor will continue at 50% capacity for dine-in, with 6 feet between tables. Masks are required upon entry and while up and about in the industrial-chic space; and all employees will be required to wear masks at all times. Garden patio is a plus.

Urban South Brewery — Will continue to operate at limited capacity and require patrons and staff to wear masks.

Verandah

Chef Sunil Srivastava’s posh, contemporary Indian restaurant in Upper Kirby will continue at its current 50% capacity with masks required for staff and for guests when they are not seated. Tables will remain socially distanced, and CDC guidelines govern the safety precautions.

Vinny’s will continue to require masks.

Xin Chao

At the Sixth Ward’s new Xin Chao, a modern Vietnamese project from chefs Christine Ha and Tony Nguyen, the pristine food and cocktails can be had on a spacious outdoor patio, or in a socially distanced dining room where staff will be masked. They’re asking guests to mask when not seated.

Xochi

The downtown Oaxacan jewel in chef Hugo Ortega’s crown will follow its parent HTown group’s policies of sticking to 50% capacity; limiting large groups; and requiring face masks for staff and for guests when entering or moving about the dining rooms. Don’t forget the patio overlooking Discovery Green, either.