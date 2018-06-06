HOUSTON - The death toll from Sunday’s volcano eruption in Guatemala has climbed to more than 70 and with hundreds still missing, that number is expected to grow.

In Houston, Guatemalans are jumping into action to provide aid for the hundreds who have been injured or displaced by el Volcan de Fuego.

At Guatemala Restaurant and El Quetzal Bakery are both accepting donations.

Ingrid Pastor with Guatemala Restaurant is asking people to drop off things like first aid supplies, hygiene products, baby food, wipes and water.

The restaurant is known for serving up traditional dishes from the Central American country.

Pastor said, “I couldn’t even watch the images. It’s just a very sad situation.”

RAW VIDEO: Local restaurant collecting donations for Guatemala after volcano erupts

It’s a sad situation that’s only getting worse with fear of more volcanic activity.

“Even though it didn’t affect any of my family members, we do have a call to help others,” Pastor said.

The restaurant will be accepting donations through Friday and they hope to ship out their donations by the weekend.

Pastor said, “After the situation, we realized that we had to step forward and do something for our community because there’s not a lot of community of Guatemala here in Houston.”

El Quetzal Bakery has teamed up with Hosanna Church to collect monetary donations for funeral expenses and water filters, among other things.

“I just got off the phone today with different organizations we always work with. They need things like stuff for burn victims, medicine, diapers, water. Right now, we’re finding the need over there and we’ll be able to channel funds to go directly to the towns where it’s needed,” said Harold Guerra.

Guatemala Restaurant is located at 3330 Hillcroft St. For more information call 713.780.4330.

El Quetzal Bakery is located at 6014 S. Gessner Rd. but will move to 5930 S. Gessner Rd in a few weeks.

Financial donations can also be made to the Red Cross of Guatemala.

