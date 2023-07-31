Houston Restaurant Weeks: 'Dine out and do good' at H-Town's fabulous food scene

During HRW, which starts on Aug. 1, enjoy delicious, discounted meals at dozens of restaurants and help beat hunger.

HOUSTON — Houston Restaurant Weeks, one of H-Town's favorite foodie events, kicks off on Aug. 1 and runs through Labor Day.

It's your chance to dine at that hot spot you've been dying to try or revisit an old favorite at discounted prices. During HRW, participating restaurants offer pre-fixed, multi-course menus for a set price: $25 for brunch or lunch: and $39 or $55 for dinner.

A portion of each meal served during the 35 days of Restaurant Weeks goes to the Houston Food Bank. Over the last 20 years, HRW organizers say they've raised $18.8 million and provided 56.4 million meals for the Food Bank.

The meals and deals also pump millions of dollars into the local economy. The annual event has also changed August from the worst month of the year for restaurants to the most profitable.

The idea was cooked up in 2023 by Cleverley Stone, known as “The Diva of Dining" during her "Cleverley Food Talk Radio Show." Stone's life's mission was to beat hunger in Houston and “Dine Out & Do Good” became her mantra.

Initially, a one-week event, Houston Restaurant Weeks became a month-long event in 2012 and has grown into the city's largest annual fundraiser of its kind, according to its website.

Before Stone died of cancer in 2020, she passed the HRW torch to her daughter, Katie Stone, who went on to found The Cleverly Stone Foundation.

“As Houston Restaurant Weeks enters its 20th year of dining out for a cause, Houston Food Bank is grateful for the continued support of the Cleverley Stone Foundation," Houston Food Bank President and CEO Briane Greene said. "We look forward to being a part of this event for the next 20 years.”

You can find all of the restaurants and their pre-fixe menus on the HRW website. You can also search by neighborhood or the type of cuisine you're craving.