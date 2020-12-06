Houston Restaurant Weeks returns in August

Houston Restaurant Weeks will start August 1 and run through Labor Day.

HOUSTON — Good news for Houston foodie lovers! Houston Restaurant Weeks is still a go this year.

The event will start on August 1 and run through Labor Day.

This comes as a surprise to many as several restaurants are operating under new rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. And recently the founder and owner of Houston Restaurant Weeks, Cleverley Stone, passed away from cancer.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in her honor knowing that this year would be the most important ever because of the grave impact COVID-19 has had on the restaurant industry.

Her daughter Katie will now take over Houston Restaurant Weeks.

“This has been a very difficult time dealing with the grief of my mother’s passing and at the same time wanting to take up her baton,” said Katie. “I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received and words of encouragement to keep HRW alive."

You can visit Houston Restaurant Weeks website as early as July to see a list of eateries participating this year.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the single largest fundraiser of its kind and raises money for the Houston Food Bank.

Houston Restaurant Weeks has grown to include more than 250 restaurants in Uptown Galleria, Montrose, Midtown, The Woodlands, Sugar Land and Galveston.