HOUSTON - The death toll from Sunday’s volcano eruption in Guatemala has climbed to more than 70 and with hundreds still missing, that number is expected to grow.

In Houston, Guatemalans are jumping into action to provide aid for the hundreds who have been injured or displaced by el Volcan de Fuego.

At Guatemala Restaurant, the owners have moved things aside to make space for donations.

Ingrid Pastor hopes anyone in this community will stop by to help those affected by the volcano.

The restaurant is known for serving up traditional dishes from the Central American country.

Pastor said, “I couldn’t even watch the images. It’s just a very sad situation.”

RAW VIDEO: Local restaurant collecting donations for Guatemala after volcano erupts

It’s a sad situation that’s only getting worse with fear of more volcanic activity.

“Even though it didn’t affect any of my family members, we do have a call to help others,” Pastor said.

At Guatemala Restaurant, they're asking people to drop off things like first aid supplies, hygiene products, baby food, wipes and water.

Pastor said, “After the situation, we realized that we had to step forward and do something for our community because there’s not a lot of community of Guatemala here in Houston.”

Financial donations can also be made to the Red Cross of Guatemala.

Guatemala Restaurant will be accepting donations through Friday and they hope to ship out their donations by the weekend.

The restaurant is located at 3330 Hillcroft St.

For more information call 713.780.4330.

