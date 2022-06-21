City of Houston asks residents to conserve water due to drought conditions

The city entered Stage One of its water conservation plan on Tuesday, due to widespread drought conditions.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston is asking residents to conserve water due to drought conditions in the area.

Editorial note: The above video is from June 16.

On Tuesday, the city announced it has entered Stage One of its Drought Contingency Plan, effective immediately.

Stage One calls for residents to conserve water due to the drop in annual rainfall amounts and the higher-than-normal daily temperatures.

During Stage One conservation, residents are asked to limit outdoor watering to twice a week between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. under the following schedule:

Sundays and Thursdays are reserved for single-family residential customers with even-numbered street addresses.

Saturday and Wednesdays are reserved for the same customers, but with odd-numbered street addresses.

Tuesdays and Fridays are for all other customers.

Water restrictions are currently voluntary.

The call to conserve water comes after records were broken on Monday at Bush, Hobby and Galveston with high temperatures reaching above the 100-degree mark.

Monday was the second day in a row of triple-digit temperatures in the Houston area.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is forecasting highs to reach the upper-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to 100 and above as we head to the weekend.