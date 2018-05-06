HOUSTON — A Houston resident claimed a $30.25 million jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas® drawing held on May 16.

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $20,327,988.74.

For selling the jackpot-winning ticket, MJ’s All Season Food Store, located at 15935 Lee Road, Suite A in Houston, is eligible to receive a $308,766.64 retailer bonus.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (20-24-27-37-39-41). The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multi-million dollar jackpots. Drawings are every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

© 2018 KHOU