x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Houston resident claims $3 million Mega Millions prize

The winning ticket in the June 16 drawing matched five numbers, but missed the gold Mega Ball.

HOUSTON — A Houston resident has come forward to claim $3 million won in a Mega Millions drawing earlier this month. 

The Mega Millions ticket was bought for the June 16 drawing. The winner has decided to stay anonymous.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 4, 24, 34, 45, 57 and gold Mega Ball 19.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning Houston ticket was sold at Mi Tienda on Little York near the Eastex Freeway and was done as a quick pick. The ticket got 5 of 5 numbers right but missed the Mega Ball.  According to the lottery, the player bought the Megaplier option which tripled the $1M prize to make it $3M.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Cash App double pay glitch affecting Trill Burger customers

Before You Leave, Check This Out