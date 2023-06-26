Houston resident claims $3 million Mega Millions prize

HOUSTON — A Houston resident has come forward to claim $3 million won in a Mega Millions drawing earlier this month.
The Mega Millions ticket was bought for the June 16 drawing. The winner has decided to stay anonymous.
The winning numbers for that drawing were 4, 24, 34, 45, 57 and gold Mega Ball 19.
According to the Texas Lottery, the winning Houston ticket was sold at Mi Tienda on Little York near the Eastex Freeway and was done as a quick pick. The ticket got 5 of 5 numbers right but missed the Mega Ball. According to the lottery, the player bought the Megaplier option which tripled the $1M prize to make it $3M.