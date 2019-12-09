HOUSTON — Electrical boxes are being replaced in all City of Houston parks after two girls and an adult were injured when they encountered the equipment.

The incident happened Wednesday night at Moody Park in north Houston. City of Houston officials said both girls were transported to the hospital after coming in contact with the electrical equipment near a baseball field fence.

The city is investigating the cause of the electrical shocks they said apparently came from a ground box. Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked the parks department to replace all electrical ground boxes in city parks.

