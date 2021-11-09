Houston remembers 9/11 with memorial ceremonies, tributes

Sept. 11, 2001 was a day that time seemed to stand still.

TEXAS, USA — Houston, and millions of Americans across the United States, will never forget the tragedy and heroism they witnessed together on during the 9/11 attacks.

“Those of you that have families that have loved ones, call them, speak to them, tell them what you remember of what occurred 20 years ago," Spring Fire Chief Scott Siefert said.

It was a day that time seemed to stand still.

"It’s just something we can never forget,” Siefert said.

Spring Fire Department shed light Saturday morning on the sacrifices made by the 411 first responders lost, including 343 New York Fire Department colleagues and paramedics.

“Those people ran up knowing what they were facing," said Kevin Wise, who is the Spring Apparatus Operator and SFD Honor Guard Sargent at Arms.

It’s why more than 200 firefighters and Houstonians marched up and down Challenger Columbia Stadium. The march is a 10-year tradition remembering the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

It was cancelled last year because of COVID-19.

“The 28 times going up represents the 110 flights the first responders did in the World Trade Center," League City firefighter and event organizer Karrie Parada said.

Clear Lake Shores, and other communities, lowered U.S. flags and held moments of silence that said everything.

And service was personified through the Rotary Club of Greater Houston Veterans who commemorated this day by dedicating their Peace Monument.

"Service," a word that rang throughout a Downtown ceremony with local officials.

“If we take anything else form that moment, it should be the meaning of service, the idea of service, the idea of giving something back," Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said.

For Houston firefighter Kevin Maynard, who became a firefighter because of his twin brother Keith Marcellus Maynard, the day's festivities hit close to home.

He looked onto Keith’s name at Ground Zero memorialized after he died as a first-responder at the World Trade Center.